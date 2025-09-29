MP Ali Hassan Khalil urges return to Parliament, warns against disrupting elections

Lebanon News
29-09-2025 | 07:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Ali Hassan Khalil urges return to Parliament, warns against disrupting elections
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
MP Ali Hassan Khalil urges return to Parliament, warns against disrupting elections

MP Ali Hassan Khalil criticized the withdrawal of several parliamentary blocs from recent sessions, saying that “no matter how the withdrawal is framed politically, it remains essentially a disruptive signal to the work of Parliament.” 

He called on the boycotting blocs to reconsider their stance and attend tomorrow’s session.

Khalil stressed that “the law is clear, the section related to expatriates is clear, and all parliamentary blocs had previously agreed on it,” citing Articles 122 and 123 of the electoral law. He warned against “inflating the issue to the point of obstructing the timely holding of elections,” adding that “there is no electoral concern on our part.”

He affirmed that “the law governs relations between everyone,” and reiterated readiness for elections when conditions allow. 

However, he noted that it is impossible to ensure fair elections abroad “in the absence of equal opportunities.”

Lebanon News

MP

Ali Hassan Khalil

Parliament

Elections

Lebanon

LBCI Next
PM Salam meets French economic delegation to discuss reconstruction and investment
President Aoun: Preserving civil peace is a red line, army and security forces must be protected
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-06

Hezbollah MP Ali Ammar warns against Israeli 'traps,' rejects US proposal as Israeli

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:27

MP Ali Fayyad raises concerns over diaspora elections, warns of legal challenge

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

MP Waddah Sadek warns against political maneuvers to delay parliamentary election

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-20

Lebanon’s parliament speaker warns against efforts undermining UNIFIL mandate during meeting with US delegation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Israeli airstrike hits water tanker in Nabatieh al-Fawqa, killing one

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:07

Casino du Liban chief Roland Khoury released on financial bail

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

UNICEF, Germany empower Lebanese youth to move from education to work

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

President Aoun awards army chief National Order of the Cedar, reviews security across Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:29

EU confirms it has reinstated sanctions against Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-26

Israeli strikes kill nine in Yemen's rebel-held capital: Houthis

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-27

Iran summons envoys to UK, France, Germany for consultations: State media

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-09

PM Salam affirms commitment to exclusive state control of arms, condemns Israeli violations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More