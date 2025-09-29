MP Ali Hassan Khalil urges return to Parliament, warns against disrupting elections

MP Ali Hassan Khalil criticized the withdrawal of several parliamentary blocs from recent sessions, saying that “no matter how the withdrawal is framed politically, it remains essentially a disruptive signal to the work of Parliament.”



He called on the boycotting blocs to reconsider their stance and attend tomorrow’s session.



Khalil stressed that “the law is clear, the section related to expatriates is clear, and all parliamentary blocs had previously agreed on it,” citing Articles 122 and 123 of the electoral law. He warned against “inflating the issue to the point of obstructing the timely holding of elections,” adding that “there is no electoral concern on our part.”



He affirmed that “the law governs relations between everyone,” and reiterated readiness for elections when conditions allow.



However, he noted that it is impossible to ensure fair elections abroad “in the absence of equal opportunities.”