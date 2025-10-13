Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to settle the Israeli-Palestinian conflict only dealt with Gaza and was not specific enough on Palestinian statehood.



"We have noted that Donald Trump's peace plan only addresses the Gaza Strip. It mentions statehood, but in rather general terms," Lavrov told reporters from Arab countries.



"It's imperative to flesh out these approaches, including defining what will happen in the West Bank."





Reuters