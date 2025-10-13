News
Russia's Lavrov says Trump's plan is too vague on Palestinian statehood
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13-10-2025 | 06:12
Russia's Lavrov says Trump's plan is too vague on Palestinian statehood
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to settle the Israeli-Palestinian conflict only dealt with Gaza and was not specific enough on Palestinian statehood.
"We have noted that Donald Trump's peace plan only addresses the Gaza Strip. It mentions statehood, but in rather general terms," Lavrov told reporters from Arab countries.
"It's imperative to flesh out these approaches, including defining what will happen in the West Bank."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Russia
Lavrov
Trump
Plan
Palestinian
Statehood
