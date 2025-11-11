News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump vows to do everything he can to help Syria after landmark talks with Sharaa
World News
11-11-2025 | 07:20
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Trump vows to do everything he can to help Syria after landmark talks with Sharaa
U.S. President Donald Trump vowed on Monday to do everything he can to make Syria successful after landmark talks with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former al Qaeda commander who until recently was sanctioned by Washington as a foreign terrorist.
One of Sharaa's chief aims in Washington was to push for full removal of the toughest U.S. sanctions. While he met with Trump behind closed doors, the U.S. Treasury Department announced a 180-day extension of its suspension of enforcement of the so-called Caesar sanctions, but only the U.S. Congress can lift them entirely.
In an unusually muted welcome, Sharaa, who once had a $10 million U.S. bounty on his head, arrived without the fanfare usually given to foreign dignitaries. He entered through a side door where reporters only got a glimpse instead of through the West Wing main door where cameras often capture Trump greeting VIPs.
Speaking to reporters, Trump praised Sharaa as a "strong leader" and voiced confidence in him. "We’ll do everything we can to make Syria successful," he said.
But Trump also gave a nod to Sharaa's controversial past. "We’ve all had rough pasts," he said.
Reuters
World News
Trump
US
Syria
Ahmed al-Sharaa
President
Next
Pakistan Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad
Canada's G7 summit to tackle peace in Ukraine and Middle East
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-11-10
Trump to host al-Sharaa at White House in culmination of a pivotal year for Syria
Middle East News
2025-11-10
Trump to host al-Sharaa at White House in culmination of a pivotal year for Syria
0
World News
2025-10-23
Putin seeks 'dialogue' with Trump but vows 'very strong' response to Tomahawks
World News
2025-10-23
Putin seeks 'dialogue' with Trump but vows 'very strong' response to Tomahawks
0
Middle East News
2025-11-10
Syria foils two Islamic State plots to assassinate President al-Sharaa: Sources to Reuters
Middle East News
2025-11-10
Syria foils two Islamic State plots to assassinate President al-Sharaa: Sources to Reuters
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-24
Politico: Trump pledged to Arab leaders he will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-24
Politico: Trump pledged to Arab leaders he will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:36
Russia will conduct nuclear tests if other nuclear power resume them, Lavrov says
World News
08:36
Russia will conduct nuclear tests if other nuclear power resume them, Lavrov says
0
World News
08:06
Turkish military cargo plane crashes on Georgia-Azerbaijan border: Turkish defense ministry
World News
08:06
Turkish military cargo plane crashes on Georgia-Azerbaijan border: Turkish defense ministry
0
World News
08:03
Pakistan Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad
World News
08:03
Pakistan Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad
0
World News
07:15
Canada's G7 summit to tackle peace in Ukraine and Middle East
World News
07:15
Canada's G7 summit to tackle peace in Ukraine and Middle East
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-05
New York Times: Lebanon faces US aid cuts and possible Israeli offensive without decisive Hezbollah disarmament plan
Lebanon News
2025-09-05
New York Times: Lebanon faces US aid cuts and possible Israeli offensive without decisive Hezbollah disarmament plan
0
Lebanon News
11:00
Hungarian Defense Minister meets Lebanese Army commander to discuss military cooperation
Lebanon News
11:00
Hungarian Defense Minister meets Lebanese Army commander to discuss military cooperation
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Lebanon paves the way for Pope Leo XIV visit, roads and sites prepared nationwide
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Lebanon paves the way for Pope Leo XIV visit, roads and sites prepared nationwide
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
Vatican announces official program for Pope Leo's apostolic visit to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
Vatican announces official program for Pope Leo's apostolic visit to Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:47
Hannibal Gaddafi seen with legal team following release from Lebanese detention
Lebanon News
11:47
Hannibal Gaddafi seen with legal team following release from Lebanese detention
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
US delegation delivers tough message to Beirut: Show results, not words
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
US delegation delivers tough message to Beirut: Show results, not words
3
Lebanon News
14:48
Civil Defense struggles to contain large blaze in Iqlim al-Kharrub, Chouf: Video
Lebanon News
14:48
Civil Defense struggles to contain large blaze in Iqlim al-Kharrub, Chouf: Video
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Lebanon paves the way for Pope Leo XIV visit, roads and sites prepared nationwide
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Lebanon paves the way for Pope Leo XIV visit, roads and sites prepared nationwide
5
Middle East News
11:51
Netanyahu claims Israel will enforce Lebanon, Gaza ceasefires with 'iron fist'
Middle East News
11:51
Netanyahu claims Israel will enforce Lebanon, Gaza ceasefires with 'iron fist'
6
Lebanon News
12:41
US official calls on Lebanon to end the 'malign influence of Iran through Hezbollah:' AFP
Lebanon News
12:41
US official calls on Lebanon to end the 'malign influence of Iran through Hezbollah:' AFP
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
The dark side of Roblox: Digital playground or predators' paradise?
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
The dark side of Roblox: Digital playground or predators' paradise?
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Amid regional threats, Israel ramps up readiness on multiple fronts
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Amid regional threats, Israel ramps up readiness on multiple fronts
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More