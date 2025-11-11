Trump vows to do everything he can to help Syria after landmark talks with Sharaa

11-11-2025 | 07:20
Trump vows to do everything he can to help Syria after landmark talks with Sharaa
Trump vows to do everything he can to help Syria after landmark talks with Sharaa

U.S. President Donald Trump vowed on Monday to do everything he can to make Syria successful after landmark talks with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former al Qaeda commander who until recently was sanctioned by Washington as a foreign terrorist.

One of Sharaa's chief aims in Washington was to push for full removal of the toughest U.S. sanctions. While he met with Trump behind closed doors, the U.S. Treasury Department announced a 180-day extension of its suspension of enforcement of the so-called Caesar sanctions, but only the U.S. Congress can lift them entirely.

In an unusually muted welcome, Sharaa, who once had a $10 million U.S. bounty on his head, arrived without the fanfare usually given to foreign dignitaries. He entered through a side door where reporters only got a glimpse instead of through the West Wing main door where cameras often capture Trump greeting VIPs.

Speaking to reporters, Trump praised Sharaa as a "strong leader" and voiced confidence in him. "We’ll do everything we can to make Syria successful," he said.

But Trump also gave a nod to Sharaa's controversial past. "We’ve all had rough pasts," he said.


Reuters
 

World News

Trump

US

Syria

Ahmed al-Sharaa

President

