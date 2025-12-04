Trump hosts Congo, Rwanda leaders in latest push for peace

World News
04-12-2025 | 06:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump hosts Congo, Rwanda leaders in latest push for peace
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump hosts Congo, Rwanda leaders in latest push for peace

U.S. President Donald Trump will host the leaders of Congo and Rwanda on Thursday for a deal signing aimed at ending the conflict in eastern Congo and opening access to the region's critical minerals for the U.S. government and American companies.

Lauded by the White House as a “historic” agreement brokered by Trump, the so-called Washington Accords for Peace and Prosperity between Presidents Felix Tshisekedi of Congo and Paul Kagame of Rwanda follows monthslong peace efforts by the U.S. and partners, including the African Union and Qatar, and finalizes an earlier deal signed in June.

Reuetrs

World News

hosts

Congo,

Rwanda

leaders

latest

peace

LBCI Next
Putin: 'We should engage', not obstruct US talks on Ukraine
Putin says Russia will take all of Ukraine's Donbas region militarily or otherwise
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
World News
2025-09-13

Trump hosts Qatari prime minister after Israel's attack in Doha

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV to LBCI: I will continue contacts with world leaders in pursuit of peace

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-30

Trump peace plan envisions 'New Gaza' and Trump-led 'Board of Peace'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:11

Putin: 'We should engage', not obstruct US talks on Ukraine

LBCI
World News
04:44

Putin says Russia will take all of Ukraine's Donbas region militarily or otherwise

LBCI
World News
03:17

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes China's Xinjiang region

LBCI
World News
2025-12-03

Survivors of ship sunk by Yemen's Houthis released: Media

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-08

16-year-old arrested after 2 killed at Turkey police station: Interior Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV concludes Beirut visit: Lebanon is more than a country; it is a message

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Lebanese Army chief meets UNIFIL commander to discuss coordination

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

PM Salam briefed on mechanism talks; Qatari Ambassador: “We care about Lebanon”

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:02

Sources reveal details of Lebanon-Israel ceasefire mechanism meeting to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Simon Karam at Naqoura: A new moment in Lebanon’s long history of border diplomacy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Can Lebanon’s political shift—and Simon Karam’s role—reset negotiations with Israel?

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Jbaa and Mahrouna, South Lebanon: Avichay Adraee

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Lebanon-Israel talks in Naqoura mark diplomatic turning point—the details

LBCI
Middle East News
04:19

Iraq freezes funds of Hezbollah and Houthis: Official gazette

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

Israel targets Jbaa and Mahrouna in South Lebanon following evacuation warning—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:21

Israeli airstrikes target Mjadel and Baraachit in South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More