Lebanon’s General Security: 12th phase of refugee return via Masnaa border crossing on Thursday

The General Directorate of General Security announced in a statement that it is organizing the twelfth phase of the Lebanese government’s plan for the organized return of Syrian refugees through the Masnaa border crossing with Syria.



The process is being coordinated with the Syrian government and carried out in partnership with UNHCR, IOM, the Lebanese Red Cross, and humanitarian organizations.

It is set to begin at dawn on Thursday, with the assembly point designated at Camille Chamoun Sports City in Beirut.