Lebanese PM Salam meets US delegation, reaffirms commitment to reform and sovereignty

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met Monday at the Grand Serail with a U.S. delegation from the Department of the Treasury and the National Security Council at the White House, led by Sebastian Gorka.



During the meeting, Salam reaffirmed his government’s commitment to continuing the path of reform, rebuilding state institutions, and strengthening Lebanon’s sovereignty across all its territories.



The discussions reviewed the progress made in securing Lebanon’s borders and regulating the movement of people and goods.



The two sides also discussed the government’s ongoing efforts to combat money laundering by enhancing transparency and enforcing financial oversight laws, to restore confidence in Lebanon’s financial system and align it with international standards.



Talks further touched on the deployment of the Lebanese Army in the south and across the country to support stability and consolidate state authority, as well as on steps being taken to strengthen state control over seaports and airports.