Information Minister reaffirms commitment to press freedom, urges responsible and ethical media discourse

Information Minister Paul Morcos reaffirmed his “firm commitment to protecting freedom of opinion and expression, ensuring that journalists and media institutions can continue to report news and serve the public interest freely and responsibly.”



He emphasized “the role of the Lebanese press, which since its founding has been built on respect for the right to disagree.”



He stressed “the need to uphold dialogue and responsibility in both media and national discourse, and to rise above disputes, accusations, and personal attacks — especially amid the current pressures that require the highest levels of solidarity and awareness when addressing contentious issues. This should be guided by legal principles, journalistic ethics, professional standards, and the need to safeguard the safety of journalists.”