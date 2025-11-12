News
Lebanese Army helicopters help extinguish wildfires in several towns
Lebanon News
12-11-2025 | 08:38
High views
Lebanese Army helicopters help extinguish wildfires in several towns
The Army Command – Directorate of Orientation announced that helicopters from the Army Air Force, in coordination with other military units, took part in extinguishing fires in the towns of Debaal, Chadra (Akkar), and Borjein and Chehime (Chouf), in cooperation with Civil Defense personnel and local associations.
Lebanon News
helicopters
extinguish
wildfires
several
towns
Lebanon News
2025-10-08
Lebanon News
2025-10-08
0
Middle East News
2025-10-23
Middle East News
2025-10-23
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-18
Lebanon News
2025-09-18
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-05
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-05
0
Lebanon News
12:01
Lebanon News
12:01
0
Lebanon News
10:22
Lebanon News
10:22
0
Lebanon News
09:39
Lebanon News
09:39
0
Lebanon News
09:12
Lebanon News
09:12
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-10
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-10
0
Lebanon News
07:17
Lebanon News
07:17
0
Lebanon News
07:28
Lebanon News
07:28
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-01
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-01
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
1
Lebanon News
04:51
Lebanon News
04:51
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
3
Lebanon News
06:18
Lebanon News
06:18
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
6
Lebanon News
04:01
Lebanon News
04:01
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
8
Lebanon News
09:39
Lebanon News
09:39
