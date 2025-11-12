Lebanese Army helicopters help extinguish wildfires in several towns

12-11-2025 | 08:38
Lebanese Army helicopters help extinguish wildfires in several towns
0min
Lebanese Army helicopters help extinguish wildfires in several towns

The Army Command – Directorate of Orientation announced that helicopters from the Army Air Force, in coordination with other military units, took part in extinguishing fires in the towns of Debaal, Chadra (Akkar), and Borjein and Chehime (Chouf), in cooperation with Civil Defense personnel and local associations.
 

