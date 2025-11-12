President Aoun: Parliamentary elections will be held on time; Army doing a tremendous job in the south

Lebanon News
12-11-2025 | 08:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
President Aoun: Parliamentary elections will be held on time; Army doing a tremendous job in the south
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
President Aoun: Parliamentary elections will be held on time; Army doing a tremendous job in the south

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun reaffirmed that parliamentary elections will take place as scheduled, stressing that any call for dialogue before the vote would be “a dialogue of the deaf.”

Speaking before a delegation from the Editors Syndicate, President Aoun said there is firm determination from himself, Speaker Nabih Berri, and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam to hold the elections on time.

He dismissed talk of “handing Lebanon over to Syria” as unjustified and unnecessary, emphasizing that depositors’ rights are a red line that will not be compromised.

President Aoun also said Lebanon is awaiting Israel’s response—through the United States—to the option of negotiations aimed at reclaiming Lebanese territory. “The logic of force is no longer useful; we must move toward the force of logic,” he noted.

Commenting on the situation in the south, Aoun stressed that “Hezbollah does not operate south of the Litani River,” adding that the Lebanese army is “carrying out a tremendous mission in the south and across all Lebanese regions.”
 

Lebanon News

Aoun:

Parliamentary

elections

time;

doing

tremendous

south

LBCI Next
Lebanon braces for colder weather, mountain snow this weekend
Connecting Lebanon to the world: MEA turns 80 with profits, new planes, and a low-cost plan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-31

Lebanese PM Salam says parliamentary elections will be held on time

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-16

Rumors of delay: Will Lebanon's 2026 parliamentary elections be held on time?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Loyalty to the Resistance bloc: Parliamentary elections must be held on time under existing law

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-30

MP Georges Adwan insists parliamentary elections will proceed on time

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

Lebanese Interior and Foreign Ministries: 51,685 election registration requests so far; deadline November 20

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

President Aoun meets Energy Minister Joe Saddi to discuss electricity imports from Cyprus

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:39

5.9-magnitude earthquake in Cyprus felt in parts of Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:12

Lebanon announces school closures for Independence Day on November 22 and 24

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-10

Lebanon paves the way for Pope Leo XIV visit, roads and sites prepared nationwide

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

Ceasefire committee convenes as Lebanon flags Israeli violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:28

Activity along the Blue Line: UNIFIL reports Israeli violations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-01

Lebanon launches nationwide campaign to remove illegal ‘newelne’ roadside stalls

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Beirut residents report feeling earthquake as 5.2-magnitude quake strikes west of Cyprus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Connecting Lebanon to the world: MEA turns 80 with profits, new planes, and a low-cost plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Tripoli residents seek safety after earthquake; Civil Defense on alert

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Diaspora disengagement: Lebanese expat voter registration for 2026 elections drops sharply compared to 2022

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

From north to south: Lebanon's forests face devastating blaze

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:01

Southern Lebanon sees Israeli military flights and mock strikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Border pressure mounts as Lebanon rejects Israel’s push to search homes—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:39

5.9-magnitude earthquake in Cyprus felt in parts of Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More