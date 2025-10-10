White House says Nobel Trump snub was 'politics over peace'

10-10-2025 | 08:22
White House says Nobel Trump snub was 'politics over peace'
White House says Nobel Trump snub was 'politics over peace'

The White House lashed out at the Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday after it awarded the peace prize to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado and overlooked U.S. President Donald Trump.

"President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives," White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung said on X. "The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace."


AFP
 

