Pope Leo visits Istanbul elderly home, highlights the value of seniors

During his visit to a senior care facility in Istanbul, Pope Leo emphasized the importance of recognizing and respecting the elderly in modern society.



“The word ‘elderly’ is at risk of losing its true meaning,” Pope Leo said, noting that in many social contexts dominated by efficiency and material concerns, the respect due to seniors has often been forgotten.



He added, “This is the essence of Christianity: before acting for others, we must be with others, sharing in a spirit of brotherhood.”



Drawing on biblical teachings and long-standing traditions, Pope Leo highlighted the wisdom that seniors bring to society. Echoing the words of Pope Francis, he affirmed that the elderly are a source of insight for the people and a treasure for grandchildren, families, and the wider community.