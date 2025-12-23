Syrian government and SDF agree to de-escalate after Aleppo violence

Syrian government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces agreed to de-escalate on Monday evening in the northern city of Aleppo, after a wave of attacks that both sides blamed on each other left at least two civilians dead and several wounded.



Syria's state news agency SANA, citing the defense ministry, said the army's general command issued an order to stop targeting the SDF's fire sources.



The SDF said in a statement later that it had issued instructions to stop responding to attacks by Syrian government forces following de-escalation contacts.





Reuters