Syrian government and SDF agree to de-escalate after Aleppo violence

Middle East News
23-12-2025 | 09:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syrian government and SDF agree to de-escalate after Aleppo violence
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Syrian government and SDF agree to de-escalate after Aleppo violence

Syrian government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces agreed to de-escalate on Monday evening in the northern city of Aleppo, after a wave of attacks that both sides blamed on each other left at least two civilians dead and several wounded.

Syria's state news agency SANA, citing the defense ministry, said the army's general command issued an order to stop targeting the SDF's fire sources.

The SDF said in a statement later that it had issued instructions to stop responding to attacks by Syrian government forces following de-escalation contacts.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Syria

Government

SDF

Aleppo

Violence

LBCI Next
Palestinian Authority says Israel tightening control over West Bank with new settlements
Iraq says gas supplies from Iran have been halted
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-07

Syrian defense minister and SDF commander agree to immediate ceasefire: Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-06

Syrian army and SDF reach ceasefire deal in Aleppo city following clashes

LBCI
World News
2025-12-15

Pope urges end to anti-Semitic violence after Sydney attack

LBCI
World News
2025-10-16

Peru to impose state of emergency in Lima after wave of violence

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Gas routes and regional rivalries shape Lebanon's energy future—The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Ahead of Trump-Netanyahu talks: Israel hardens stance on Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:29

Palestinian Authority says Israel tightening control over West Bank with new settlements

LBCI
Middle East News
09:01

Iraq says gas supplies from Iran have been halted

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-22

Turkey expects second phase of Gaza ceasefire deal to start in early 2026

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-16

Sources to LBCI: Companies at Tripoli Port failed to pay state dues since 2010, employees summoned for questioning

LBCI
World News
00:05

Latest US strike on alleged drug boat in eastern Pacific kills one: US military

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:16

Source to Asharq Al-Awsat: Investigators suspect Israeli abduction in disappearance of retired security officer Ahmad Shukr

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
00:20

Russia launches air attack on Kyiv after latest peace talks end, Ukraine's military says

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:58

Israeli strikes kill three Hezbollah members, including one allegedly linked to Lebanese army intelligence: Adraee

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:53

Lebanese army steps up security measures nationwide for Christmas and New Year

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:20

Lebanon advances AI plan, signs Microsoft deal to support startups and training

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:32

Lebanese Army Chief: First phase of army plan to be completed

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:50

Lebanon sees weak low-pressure system, colder weather expected later this week

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:57

Lebanon’s central bank governor says financial gap bill rests on solid economic foundations: Sources

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:25

Lebanon updates fuel prices

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More