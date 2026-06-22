Lebanese official source to LBCI: US and Qatari contact with president confirms no alternative to state authority

Lebanon News
22-06-2026 | 10:45
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Lebanese official source to LBCI: US and Qatari contact with president confirms no alternative to state authority
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Lebanese official source to LBCI: US and Qatari contact with president confirms no alternative to state authority

A Lebanese official source told LBCI that the mere fact that U.S. and Qatari officials contacted Lebanon’s President reflects that there is “no alternative to the state” in managing key issues.

The source added that during the contact, there was no discussion about the structure of any proposed mechanism or “cell” that would handle de-escalation or conflict-prevention arrangements.

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