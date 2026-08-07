Mexico and Peru say reestablishing relations after asylum spat

Mexico and Peru announced the reestablishment of diplomatic ties on Friday, following a months-long split over Mexico's granting of asylum to a Peruvian ex-prime minister who was being investigated for alleged coup plotting.



The governments of leftist Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and her newly inaugurated, right-wing Peruvian counterpart Keiko Fujimori, "considering the historic bonds of brotherhood, friendship, and cooperation that unite Mexico and Peru, agreed on this date to resume diplomatic relations between the two States," they said in a joint statement.



AFP