President Aoun: Washington framework agreement upholds state authority and Lebanon's rights

Lebanon News
01-07-2026 | 08:27
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President Aoun: Washington framework agreement upholds state authority and Lebanon&#39;s rights
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President Aoun: Washington framework agreement upholds state authority and Lebanon's rights

President Joseph Aoun said that the framework agreement that emerged from the Washington negotiations reflects the principle of the state through the provisions it contains, stressing that Lebanon entered negotiations because they represented "the best possible option" after the failure of war.

Speaking during separate meetings with delegations from the Beirut and North Bar Associations and the Economic Bodies, Aoun said Lebanon is a sovereign state that negotiates on its own behalf, adding that the framework agreement preserves Lebanon's rights both legally and on the ground.

He emphasized that Lebanon "has neither surrendered nor compromised its rights."

Aoun also praised Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri's stance in preventing internal strife, saying that "we all agree that sedition and any harm to the Lebanese Army are unacceptable."

He stressed that residents of southern Lebanon, regardless of their sect, have the right to live in safety and should not have to repeatedly pay the heavy price of war through killings, destruction, and displacement.

The president also dismissed reports suggesting there are plans to dismiss the Lebanese Army commander or the heads of the country's security agencies, affirming that their role is essential in maintaining security and extending state sovereignty across the country.

Lebanon News

President

Joseph Aoun

Washington

Agreement

State

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