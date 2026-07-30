Aoun, Erdogan pledge closer cooperation, stress Lebanon’s sovereignty

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Lebanon is among the countries that stand to benefit most from the stability Turkey is seeking in the Middle East, stressing that Ankara will continue supporting Lebanon on various fronts.



Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, meanwhile, reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to its sovereignty and its efforts to restore full control over its territory.



Speaking at a joint news conference with Aoun, Erdogan said Lebanon would be among the main beneficiaries of the stability Turkey is seeking to establish in the region.



He added that continued dialogue between Lebanon and Syria would benefit both countries, saying Turkey would provide the necessary assistance to help strengthen trust between them.



Erdogan also said Turkey’s support for the Lebanese armed forces would continue without interruption, adding that Ankara wanted to participate in any force aimed at ensuring regional security and stability, including any alternative force in Lebanon.



He said Turkey was ready to help rebuild southern Lebanon and highlighted what he described as Israeli war crimes in Lebanon.



For his part, Aoun said Lebanon was now more determined to restore the state’s sovereignty and rebuild the country, stressing that it remained committed to an Israeli withdrawal from all Lebanese territory.



“The war has failed to destroy the will of the Lebanese,” Aoun said, adding that Lebanon was determined to build a safe future for its people and that domestic peace could only be achieved through an effective state.



Aoun stressed that internal peace depends on a strong state, effective institutions and economic prosperity, while peace in the region and the wider world requires respect for the sovereignty of states and the rights of peoples to self-determination.



He also stressed that Lebanon would not compromise its national dignity, surrender to a dominant power or accept unilateral interference in its internal affairs.



Aoun said he had seen in Erdogan “a clear vision and genuine determination” to elevate Lebanese-Turkish relations to a new level of cooperation, describing him as a statesman who understands the region deeply and recognizes that Lebanon’s stability is not solely a Lebanese issue but part of the stability of the entire region.



Aoun said he was confident that the visit would mark the beginning of a new phase in Lebanese-Turkish relations based on partnership, trust and joint action.