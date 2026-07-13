Europe recorded 10,000 excess deaths during late-June heatwave, data show

World News
13-07-2026 | 03:08
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Europe recorded 10,000 excess deaths during late-June heatwave, data show
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Europe recorded 10,000 excess deaths during late-June heatwave, data show

European countries reported more than 10,000 excess deaths during the record-breaking heatwave that engulfed the west of the continent in late June, official data showed.

The vast majority — more than 9,000 — were among people aged 65 and above, according to data published by EuroMOMO, a network backed by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the World Health Organization.

Extreme heat can kill by causing heat stroke, or aggravating cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, with older people among the most vulnerable.


Reuters 
 

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