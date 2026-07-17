Iran says 38 killed, more than 400 injured in US strikes since June 22

Iran's health ministry said Friday that at least 38 people had been killed and more than 400 injured in the country since fighting resumed with the United States.



"The number of injured from U.S. attacks has exceeded 400, and 38 compatriots have been martyred" since June 22, ministry spokesman Hossein Kermanpour posted on X. "Among them are 22 injured women, three martyred women, nine injured under the age of 18, and one martyr under 18."



AFP