Hezbollah says Israel bears 'full responsibility' for truce violations

Hezbollah said on Saturday that Israel bore "full responsibility" for violating a ceasefire announced a day earlier, as Israeli strikes pounded Lebanon's south and east.



Ongoing Israeli attacks "are no longer just ceasefire agreement violations but represent clear aggression and a continuation of the war in every sense. Accordingly, full responsibility lies with the Israeli occupation," it said in a statement, adding that Israel "has never adhered to ceasefire provisions" including the recent U.S.-Iran deal and Friday's announcement.



AFP



