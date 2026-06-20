Hezbollah says Israel bears 'full responsibility' for truce violations

Lebanon News
20-06-2026 | 12:59
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Hezbollah says Israel bears &#39;full responsibility&#39; for truce violations
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Hezbollah says Israel bears 'full responsibility' for truce violations

Hezbollah said on Saturday that Israel bore "full responsibility" for violating a ceasefire announced a day earlier, as Israeli strikes pounded Lebanon's south and east.

Ongoing Israeli attacks "are no longer just ceasefire agreement violations but represent clear aggression and a continuation of the war in every sense. Accordingly, full responsibility lies with the Israeli occupation," it said in a statement, adding that Israel "has never adhered to ceasefire provisions" including the recent U.S.-Iran deal and Friday's announcement.

AFP

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Lebanon

Israel

Ceasefire

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