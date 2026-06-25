Lebanon sees drop in fuel prices

On Thursday, June 25, 2026, the price of 95-octane gasoline decreased by LBP 10,000, 98-octane gasoline fell by LBP 38,000, and diesel dropped by LBP 37,000, while gas prices increased by LBP 12,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



* Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,281,000

* Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,300,000

* Diesel: LBP 1,901,000

* Gas canister: LBP 1,174,000