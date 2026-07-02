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Source to LBCI: Berri–Al Shaibani meeting was frank, friendly, and focused on Syria-Lebanon ties
Lebanon News
02-07-2026 | 11:42
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Source to LBCI: Berri–Al Shaibani meeting was frank, friendly, and focused on Syria-Lebanon ties
A source following the meeting between Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani told LBCI that the talks were frank, friendly, and transparent, during which both sides reviewed the previous phase.
The source said Berri stressed that Syria remains Lebanon’s natural depth.
It added that the Syrian side expressed appreciation for Berri’s stance during the Syrian war, noting that the Amal Movement did not engage militarily in Syria, and also expressed openness toward all Lebanese components.
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