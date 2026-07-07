Ukraine would bring 'extraordinary defensive capability' to NATO: Zelensky

World News
07-07-2026 | 07:45
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Ukraine would bring &#39;extraordinary defensive capability&#39; to NATO: Zelensky
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Ukraine would bring 'extraordinary defensive capability' to NATO: Zelensky

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that Ukraine's battle-hardened forces would bolster NATO's defenses, as he renewed his argument for Kyiv to join at the alliance's summit in Ankara.

"Ukraine in NATO is a source of extraordinary defensive capability," Zelensky said in a speech on the sidelines of the summit.

AFP

World News

would

bring

'extraordinary

defensive

capability'

NATO:

Zelensky

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