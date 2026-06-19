Lebanon’s Aoun stresses ceasefire need in call with Rubio

Lebanon News
19-06-2026 | 13:18
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Lebanon’s Aoun stresses ceasefire need in call with Rubio
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Lebanon’s Aoun stresses ceasefire need in call with Rubio

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received a phone call on Friday evening from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during which they discussed recent developments in Lebanon and the wider region.

Rubio reaffirmed U.S. support for Lebanon, stressing Washington’s commitment to helping achieve security and stability, extend state authority across all Lebanese territory, and strengthen its legitimate political, security, and military institutions, particularly the Lebanese army.

Aoun, in turn, thanked the U.S. official for Washington’s support, while stressing the need to halt Israeli attacks on Lebanese territory through a comprehensive ceasefire agreement. He said such a ceasefire is a key prerequisite for advancing Lebanese-U.S.-Israeli talks scheduled to take place in Washington next week.

He added that the aim of those talks is to reach the core objectives on which the negotiations were launched, namely restoring Lebanon’s security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Joseph Aoun

United States

Ceasefire

Marco Rubio

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