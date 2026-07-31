President Aoun honors Lebanese Army martyrs

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Friday commemorated Lebanese Army Martyrs' Remembrance Day, paying tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in defense of the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity and the dignity of its people.



In a statement, Aoun said the fallen soldiers believed Lebanon was worth the greatest sacrifices and fulfilled their duty without hesitation, leaving behind what he described as some of the nation's finest examples of heroism and patriotism.



He stressed that the army's martyrs "are not numbers to be forgotten with the passage of time," but remain enduring symbols of loyalty and sacrifice and role models for every soldier serving today to defend Lebanon's borders, state institutions and the security of its citizens.



"Their memory is a trust placed upon us," Aoun said, adding that honoring their sacrifice requires preserving the values for which they gave their lives: "a free, sovereign and independent Lebanon."



Addressing the families of the fallen and the Lebanese people, Aoun reaffirmed the state's commitment to supporting the families of army martyrs and preserving their legacy.



He added that their memory would continue to serve as a guiding light in the country's efforts to build the nation and strengthen the Lebanese Army, which he described as an institution that embodies the unity of all Lebanese.