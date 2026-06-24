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UK swelters in hottest June day on record at 35.7C: Met Office
World News
24-06-2026 | 11:30
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UK swelters in hottest June day on record at 35.7C: Met Office
The UK recorded its hottest ever June temperature on Wednesday with the mercury rising to 35.7C south of London, breaking the previous record of 35.6C set in 1976.
The UK's Met Office weather service said the temperature was recorded in Charlwood, near Gatwick Airport, as Britain experiences a second month in a row of record-breaking heat.
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