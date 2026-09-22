Trump at UN calls for all countries to quit ICC

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22-09-2026 | 11:06
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Trump at UN calls for all countries to quit ICC
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Trump at UN calls for all countries to quit ICC

U.S. President Donald Trump called Tuesday for all nations that are part of the International Criminal Court to quit the body, calling it "out of control."

"The United States is equally opposed to the out-of-control institution known as the International Criminal Court," he said at the U.N.

"I call on all nations that are members of the ICC to officially resign from this rogue institution immediately," he added.

AFP

World News

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