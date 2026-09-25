News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Bab Idriss
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump told Xi that China helping Iran is unacceptable: US ambassador
World News
25-09-2026 | 09:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump told Xi that China helping Iran is unacceptable: US ambassador
U.S. President Donald Trump made clear during candid talks at the White House with Chinese President Xi Jinping that Chinese help for Iran is unacceptable, U.S. Ambassador to China David Perdue said on Friday.
"We made it very clear to them weeks ago that, you know, any help that they would give Iran, whether it be direct or indirect, whether it be intelligence or parts or military equipment, was totally unacceptable. President Trump made that very clear again yesterday. This is an ongoing drumbeat," Perdue said in an interview with CNBC.
"These two leaders are beginning to develop a relationship of somewhat trust and also working on the issues. I mean, this was a very candid and open conversation, and every time they talk, I think we see a different level of intimacy about these difficult issues that we're dealing with."
Reuters
World News
Trump
Xi
China
Iran
US
Ambassador
Next
UN Security Council condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi
EU agrees to release €6.6 billion linked to Ukraine military aid
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-09-14
Trump downplays report China entities helped Iran before attack that killed US troops
World News
2026-09-14
Trump downplays report China entities helped Iran before attack that killed US troops
0
Middle East News
2026-08-02
Iran media denies Trump claim that Tehran asked US not to strike
Middle East News
2026-08-02
Iran media denies Trump claim that Tehran asked US not to strike
0
World News
2026-07-06
Infantino told Trump FIFA disciplinary body is 'independent'
World News
2026-07-06
Infantino told Trump FIFA disciplinary body is 'independent'
0
World News
2026-09-17
Trump to give China's Xi rare airport welcome: Official
World News
2026-09-17
Trump to give China's Xi rare airport welcome: Official
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:41
US appeals court declines to block Pentagon's blacklisting of Anthropic
World News
11:41
US appeals court declines to block Pentagon's blacklisting of Anthropic
0
World News
11:35
Trump says Xi visit 'very positive for both countries'
World News
11:35
Trump says Xi visit 'very positive for both countries'
0
World News
09:43
UN Security Council condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi
World News
09:43
UN Security Council condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi
0
World News
08:58
EU agrees to release €6.6 billion linked to Ukraine military aid
World News
08:58
EU agrees to release €6.6 billion linked to Ukraine military aid
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-04
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to South Lebanon residents, move north of Litani River: Avichay Adraee
Lebanon News
2026-03-04
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to South Lebanon residents, move north of Litani River: Avichay Adraee
0
Middle East News
2026-05-21
Supreme Leader says enriched uranium must stay in Iran: Iranian sources to Reuters
Middle East News
2026-05-21
Supreme Leader says enriched uranium must stay in Iran: Iranian sources to Reuters
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-27
Attack on Beirut: Trump-Netanyahu call shapes Israel's next move in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-27
Attack on Beirut: Trump-Netanyahu call shapes Israel's next move in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-20
Israel looks beyond seven fronts as attention turns to Iran
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-20
Israel looks beyond seven fronts as attention turns to Iran
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
02:43
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise
Lebanon Economy
02:43
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise
2
Middle East News
14:18
Netanyahu attacks Britain, France for past colonialism
Middle East News
14:18
Netanyahu attacks Britain, France for past colonialism
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Netanyahu heads to UN amid international backlash and domestic political pressure
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Netanyahu heads to UN amid international backlash and domestic political pressure
4
Lebanon News
13:04
PM Salam discusses with Pakistani counterpart regional de-escalation and Lebanon's sovereignty
Lebanon News
13:04
PM Salam discusses with Pakistani counterpart regional de-escalation and Lebanon's sovereignty
5
World News
12:43
British government provides £88 million in aid for Gaza
World News
12:43
British government provides £88 million in aid for Gaza
6
Lebanon News
10:39
Lebanon PM stresses need to 'avert vacuum' if UN force leaves
Lebanon News
10:39
Lebanon PM stresses need to 'avert vacuum' if UN force leaves
7
Lebanon News
10:54
Salam at UN: Lebanon’s future cannot be decided on its behalf, warns of UNIFIL vacuum
Lebanon News
10:54
Salam at UN: Lebanon’s future cannot be decided on its behalf, warns of UNIFIL vacuum
8
Middle East News
02:52
Iran's president says it is up to US to choose if it wants to end Iran war
Middle East News
02:52
Iran's president says it is up to US to choose if it wants to end Iran war
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More