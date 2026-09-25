Trump told Xi that China helping Iran is unacceptable: US ambassador

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25-09-2026 | 09:18
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Trump told Xi that China helping Iran is unacceptable: US ambassador
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Trump told Xi that China helping Iran is unacceptable: US ambassador

U.S. President Donald Trump made clear during candid talks at the White House with Chinese President Xi Jinping that Chinese help for Iran is unacceptable, U.S. Ambassador to China David Perdue said on Friday.

"We made it very clear to them ⁠weeks ago that, you know, any help that they would give Iran, whether it be direct or indirect, whether it be intelligence or parts or military equipment, was totally unacceptable. President Trump made that very clear again yesterday. This is ⁠an ongoing drumbeat," Perdue said in an interview with CNBC.

"These two leaders are beginning to develop a relationship of somewhat trust ⁠and also working on the issues. I mean, this was a very candid and open ⁠conversation, and every time they talk, I think we see a different level ⁠of intimacy about these difficult issues that we're dealing with."



Reuters 

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