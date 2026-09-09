Lebanese Army: Continued Israeli attacks threaten stability, hinder military efforts

Lebanon News
09-09-2026 | 11:41
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Lebanese Army: Continued Israeli attacks threaten stability, hinder military efforts
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Lebanese Army: Continued Israeli attacks threaten stability, hinder military efforts

The Lebanese Army said continued Israeli attacks on Lebanon are threatening stability and hindering its efforts to carry out commitments under the framework agreement.

In a statement, the Army Command said Israel had intensified strikes on residential areas and institutions in recent days, killing and wounding a large number of people. It said at least 12 people, including women and children, were killed in the latest attack in Kfar Roummane, Nabatieh.

The army said the strikes, along with continued demolitions and explosions in southern Lebanon, violate Lebanese sovereignty and international law and threaten existing agreements.

It said it has been ready to fulfill its commitments since the framework agreement was signed and has taken measures to establish operational control in designated areas in coordination with the Military Coordination Group for Lebanon, although the stages of the plan and subsequent steps have not yet been fully agreed upon.

The army said it established six permanent checkpoints and 13 observation posts around Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh, Froun and Srifa and has been conducting round-the-clock patrols.

Military units have also seized about 1,818 weapons and munitions, including 10 rocket launchers, seven rockets, six drones, 51 projectiles, 10 aerial bombs and 1,560 pieces of light ammunition, as well as mines and explosive devices. Troops also cleared around 12 kilometers of roads and searched several homes with the consent of their owners.

The army said these measures allowed it to establish operational control and manage movement into and out of the area.

In Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh, about 70% of residents have been able to return to inspect their property, but only 16% — around 60 of 450 families — have been able to resettle. The army said 85% of homes were completely destroyed and the remaining 15% were partially damaged by Israel.

The army said Israel, in contrast, has committed around 7,700 violations since the framework agreement was signed on June 26, 2026, including firing near Lebanese troops and patrols.

It said the latest attacks have triggered renewed displacement from areas previously considered safe and argued that ending Israeli attacks and violations is essential for the army to complete its deployment and carry out its responsibilities under the framework agreement.

Lebanon News

Army:

Continued

Israeli

attacks

threaten

stability,

hinder

military

efforts

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