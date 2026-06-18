Zelensky says 'Moscow will burn' if Russian strikes continue

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday heavy drone attacks on Russia were retaliation for a strike ‌that damaged a historic monastery in Kyiv this week, and that "Moscow will burn" if attacks continue.



Scores of drones targeted Moscow overnight, hitting the Russian capital's oil refinery for the second time this week.



"We don't want this war, we never did, and everyone knows it, and our partners know it," Zelensky said in a voice message sent to reporters on a WhatsApp group. "But if Ukraine burns, your Moscow will burn."



Reuters