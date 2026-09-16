Saudi Arabia condemns 'cowardly terrorist attack' by Houthis on Mecca

Middle East News
16-09-2026 | 08:47
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Saudi Arabia condemns &#39;cowardly terrorist attack&#39; by Houthis on Mecca
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Saudi Arabia condemns 'cowardly terrorist attack' by Houthis on Mecca

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday condemned the targeting of Mecca as a "cowardly terrorist attack" after Yemen's Houthis denied launching a drone at the holy city.

The Gulf kingdom "reaffirms its legitimate right to take all necessary measures to defend the security of the two holy mosques, the pilgrims, and the entire Saudi territory, its citizens, and its residents," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

AFP

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Mecca

Attack

Yemen

Houthis

Arab League chief condemns alleged Houthi attack on Mecca
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