Eagle Hills plans up to $17 billion investment in Syria, chairman says

Eagle Hills plans to invest between $16 billion and $17 billion in Syria, founder and chairman Mohamed Alabbar ⁠said on Wednesday, as the real estate firm plans to develop two projects, one in Damascus and another ⁠in Latakia.



Alabbar is also the managing director of Dubai-based ⁠developer Emaar Properties, the company behind ⁠the Burj Khalifa, the world's ⁠tallest building.







Reuters