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Eagle Hills plans up to $17 billion investment in Syria, chairman says
Middle East News
14-10-2026 | 07:11
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Eagle Hills plans up to $17 billion investment in Syria, chairman says
Eagle Hills plans to invest between $16 billion and $17 billion in Syria, founder and chairman Mohamed Alabbar said on Wednesday, as the real estate firm plans to develop two projects, one in Damascus and another in Latakia.
Alabbar is also the managing director of Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties, the company behind the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building.
Reuters
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