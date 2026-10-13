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Up to $14,000 in housing aid: Hezbollah outlines payments for war-hit families
News Bulletin Reports
13-10-2026 | 13:02
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Up to $14,000 in housing aid: Hezbollah outlines payments for war-hit families
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
For families who lost their homes during the war, the main questions are who will provide compensation, how much they will receive and when. For those following the financial pressure on Hezbollah, another question remains: Where is the money coming from, and how much is available?
At a news conference in Ghobeiry, Hezbollah Executive Council head Sheikh Ali Damoush announced a housing and furniture assistance program called "A Promise and a Commitment," outlining payment amounts, eligibility requirements and a disbursement schedule without revealing the program's total budget.
In Beirut and its southern suburbs, eligible families can receive up to $14,000, including $8,000 for furniture and $6,000 for rent.
Outside Beirut and its southern suburbs, assistance is capped at $12,000, including $8,000 for furniture and $4,000 for rent.
Payments will be distributed over one year in four installments, with three months between each payment.
The program covers families whose homes were destroyed, designated for demolition following technical inspections or rendered uninhabitable by extensive damage.
It also includes displaced residents from Israeli-occupied areas or nearby communities who cannot return because of the occupation or associated security risks, even if their homes remain intact.
To qualify, the affected property must have been the family's primary residence, and the family must not own another home that could serve as an alternative.
Summer homes, secondary residences and properties left vacant because their owners live abroad are excluded.
The program covers eligible families affected by the wars of September 2024 and March 2026.
Once damage assessments are completed and beneficiary lists finalized, eligible families will be informed of the designated service centers and the dates for collecting and cashing their payment instruments.
Beyond the financial assistance, the announcement comes amid a political dispute over Hezbollah's ability to secure funding.
About a week ago, Reuters reported that Hezbollah had received $200 million from Iran to assist displaced residents.
The U.S. State Department disputed the report, accusing Hezbollah of spreading false claims about the flow of Iranian funding.
Against this backdrop, the program's announcement can be seen as an attempt by Hezbollah to address doubts about its financial capacity and reassure affected families that assistance will continue.
Damoush explicitly linked the initiative to a response to those who had counted on sanctions and financial pressure to weaken the group.
The program therefore carries both a social and political message.
Hezbollah is seeking to demonstrate its ability to continue supporting its communities despite mounting pressure, while placing responsibility for housing assistance and reconstruction on the Lebanese state.
For affected families, however, the real test will be whether payments arrive on schedule and whether the assistance is sufficient to secure housing and furniture until returning home becomes possible.
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