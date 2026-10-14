US State Department criticizes military court complaint against Lebanon’s Washington ambassador

Lebanon News
14-10-2026 | 02:29
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US State Department criticizes military court complaint against Lebanon’s Washington ambassador
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US State Department criticizes military court complaint against Lebanon’s Washington ambassador

The U.S. State Department said it was aware of a complaint filed by a Hezbollah-affiliated lawyer against Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington, Nada Hamadeh Moawad.

A State Department spokesperson said it was “shameful” for a military court to consider a complaint against Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington over the implementation of her government’s policies and participation in U.S.-led negotiations.

The spokesperson said Lebanon’s military judiciary should instead devote its limited resources to pursuing Hezbollah members who “are planning acts targeting the Lebanese government and people,” rather than those working in their interests.

The U.S. official also called for the repeal of laws and practices that allow what Washington described as the politicized targeting of civilians and diplomats, while Hezbollah members are systematically protected.

“We have run out of patience with attempts at obstruction,” the spokesperson said.

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