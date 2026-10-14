News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US State Department criticizes military court complaint against Lebanon’s Washington ambassador
Lebanon News
14-10-2026 | 02:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US State Department criticizes military court complaint against Lebanon’s Washington ambassador
The U.S. State Department said it was aware of a complaint filed by a Hezbollah-affiliated lawyer against Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington, Nada Hamadeh Moawad.
A State Department spokesperson said it was “shameful” for a military court to consider a complaint against Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington over the implementation of her government’s policies and participation in U.S.-led negotiations.
The spokesperson said Lebanon’s military judiciary should instead devote its limited resources to pursuing Hezbollah members who “are planning acts targeting the Lebanese government and people,” rather than those working in their interests.
The U.S. official also called for the repeal of laws and practices that allow what Washington described as the politicized targeting of civilians and diplomats, while Hezbollah members are systematically protected.
“We have run out of patience with attempts at obstruction,” the spokesperson said.
Lebanon News
US
State Department
Military
Court
Lebanon
Washington
Ambassador
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington discusses verification mechanism at State Department: Hiba Nasr
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:02
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington discusses verification mechanism at State Department: Hiba Nasr
Lebanon News
13:02
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington discusses verification mechanism at State Department: Hiba Nasr
0
World News
2026-08-18
US sanctions International Criminal Court president, Treasury Department website shows
World News
2026-08-18
US sanctions International Criminal Court president, Treasury Department website shows
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-13
Israel and Lebanon to meet in Rome in October, US State Department official says
Lebanon News
2026-09-13
Israel and Lebanon to meet in Rome in October, US State Department official says
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-10
US State Department official: Trilateral Framework is the only roadmap to peace in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-09-10
US State Department official: Trilateral Framework is the only roadmap to peace in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:02
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington discusses verification mechanism at State Department: Hiba Nasr
Lebanon News
13:02
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington discusses verification mechanism at State Department: Hiba Nasr
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Up to $14,000 in housing aid: Hezbollah outlines payments for war-hit families
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Up to $14,000 in housing aid: Hezbollah outlines payments for war-hit families
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
A war's leftovers: Cluster munitions threaten northern Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
A war's leftovers: Cluster munitions threaten northern Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Four explosive shipments seized in Lebanon this month: Were more shipments missed?
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Four explosive shipments seized in Lebanon this month: Were more shipments missed?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-05-06
Iran's top negotiator says US aiming to force Tehran's 'surrender'
World News
2026-05-06
Iran's top negotiator says US aiming to force Tehran's 'surrender'
0
Middle East News
2026-07-04
Mass grief at Khamenei funeral projects hardline grip on post-war Iran
Middle East News
2026-07-04
Mass grief at Khamenei funeral projects hardline grip on post-war Iran
0
Middle East News
2026-10-08
Riyadh airport tells passengers to contact airlines before coming
Middle East News
2026-10-08
Riyadh airport tells passengers to contact airlines before coming
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-20
Israeli military says it struck Syrian government targets after attacks on Druze civilians
Lebanon News
2026-03-20
Israeli military says it struck Syrian government targets after attacks on Druze civilians
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Four explosive shipments seized in Lebanon this month: Were more shipments missed?
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Four explosive shipments seized in Lebanon this month: Were more shipments missed?
2
Lebanon News
13:02
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington discusses verification mechanism at State Department: Hiba Nasr
Lebanon News
13:02
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington discusses verification mechanism at State Department: Hiba Nasr
3
Lebanon News
07:02
President Aoun: Lebanon chose negotiations over war to secure Israeli withdrawal and reconstruction
Lebanon News
07:02
President Aoun: Lebanon chose negotiations over war to secure Israeli withdrawal and reconstruction
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Up to $14,000 in housing aid: Hezbollah outlines payments for war-hit families
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Up to $14,000 in housing aid: Hezbollah outlines payments for war-hit families
5
Lebanon News
02:29
US State Department criticizes military court complaint against Lebanon’s Washington ambassador
Lebanon News
02:29
US State Department criticizes military court complaint against Lebanon’s Washington ambassador
6
Lebanon News
07:14
President Aoun calls Saudi crown prince, condemns attacks on civilian facilities
Lebanon News
07:14
President Aoun calls Saudi crown prince, condemns attacks on civilian facilities
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
A war's leftovers: Cluster munitions threaten northern Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
A war's leftovers: Cluster munitions threaten northern Israel
8
Middle East News
09:08
Yemen's Houthis warn civilians, employees to evacuate Saudi Aramco oil facilities
Middle East News
09:08
Yemen's Houthis warn civilians, employees to evacuate Saudi Aramco oil facilities
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More