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Kremlin confirms Ukraine-US talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11
World News
03-11-2026 | 04:52
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Kremlin confirms Ukraine-US talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11
The Kremlin confirmed Tuesday that U.S.-mediated Russia-Ukraine talks to end more than four years of war will take place in Abu Dhabi next week.
"The Russian delegation will arrive on November 10-11 in Abu Dhabi to take part in trilateral talks," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that presidential aide and former culture minister Vladimir Medinsky will represent Moscow at the meeting.
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