French Foreign and Defense Ministers arrive in Lebanon for talks on security, reforms

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot and Defense Minister Catherine Vautrin are due to arrive in Lebanon on Saturday for talks with senior Lebanese officials, including President Joseph Aoun and Army Commander Gen. Rodolph Haykal later in the day.



The talks are expected to address several key issues, including arrangements for an international presence in southern Lebanon following the end of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mandate, as well as support for implementing the framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel, brokered by the United States.



During the visit, Barrot is also expected to reaffirm France’s support for Lebanon’s economic reform efforts, stressing the need to adopt and complete what Paris considers essential reforms that are already underway.