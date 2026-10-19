Qatari electricity lifeline for Lebanon includes two power plants, LNG supply deal: Reuters

Lebanon News
19-10-2026 | 10:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Qatari electricity lifeline for Lebanon includes two power plants, LNG supply deal: Reuters
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Qatari electricity lifeline for Lebanon includes two power plants, LNG supply deal: Reuters

Qatar plans to construct two power plants in Lebanon over the next three years and sign a 20-year liquefied natural gas supply deal under ‌a proposal to revive the ailing Lebanese power sector, a document seen by Reuters showed.

Lebanon's energy sector is at the centre of the country's financial and economic malaise, contributing tens of billions of dollars to the national debt since the country's 1975-1990 civil war even as it failed to deliver 24/7 power.

The state power company currently supplies just a few hours of power per day, with the rest coming from expensive private diesel generators that spew toxic exhaust often seen forming a yellow-grey layer ⁠of smog above Beirut.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani visited Lebanon last week and publicly promised to help revitalise the country's power sector. Few details were then presented to reporters.

But according to a proposal drafted with input from the Lebanese and Qatari governments, dated October 2026 and seen by Reuters, the programme "covers gas-fired power generation, LNG supply and regasification, renewable energy, battery storage, and regional electricity interconnections".

"The program aims to attract private/project financing without upfront Lebanese public-budget capital expenditure; payment obligations and guarantees remain subject to negotiation," the document said.

The blueprint, named the National Integrated Energy Investment Program, still requires the approval of both governments and is subject to amendment, a person familiar with the matter said.

They put the timeframe for implementation at three years if approvals come swiftly.

Qatar has been a longtime financial ‌and political ⁠backer of Lebanon, stepping in multiple times over the last decades during times of political and economic crisis.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the proposed plan. Lebanon's energy minister also did not respond to a request for comment.

Reuters

Lebanon News

electricity

lifeline

Lebanon

includes

power

plants,

supply

deal:

Reuters

Lebanese army arrests man over tunnel allegedly dug in search of gold in Fanar: Sources to LBCI
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-10-16

Sources to LBCI: Lebanon, Qatar move forward with electricity project to supply up to 3,000 MW

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-10-16

Salam, Qatari PM announce progress on Lebanon electricity project, reaffirm cooperation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-25

Lebanon's electricity authority starts cutting power over $258 million in unpaid bills

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-10-08

Lebanese Energy Minister signs amended power purchase agreements for two solar projects

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Lebanese army arrests man over tunnel allegedly dug in search of gold in Fanar: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

President Aoun calls for tighter security, weapons confiscation and increased security deployment in southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Lebanese Army finds 13-meter tunnel in Fanar, no military equipment found

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:27

President Aoun meets Arab League Secretary-General, says Lebanon committed to diplomacy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-25

Iran will make no nuclear concessions, Iranian official says

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-09-25

Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise

LBCI
World News
2026-08-10

At least 20 dead after Colombia earthquake

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-20

Saudi condemns Israel's demolition of UNRWA buildings in Jerusalem

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15

Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:41

Sources to LBCI: Lebanon-Israel military talks set to take place at US military’s Central Command HQ

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Lebanese Army finds 13-meter tunnel in Fanar, no military equipment found

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Lebanese army arrests man over tunnel allegedly dug in search of gold in Fanar: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Qatari electricity lifeline for Lebanon includes two power plants, LNG supply deal: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

President Aoun calls for tighter security, weapons confiscation and increased security deployment in southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:27

President Aoun meets Arab League Secretary-General, says Lebanon committed to diplomacy

LBCI
Middle East News
05:52

At least 18 killed in Houthi attack on Yemeni government military camp in Shabwa: Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Netanyahu seeks to capitalize on Trump's election support amid military tensions and opposition backlash: The details

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More