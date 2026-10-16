Salam, Qatari PM announce progress on Lebanon electricity project, reaffirm cooperation

Lebanon News
16-10-2026 | 08:07
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Salam, Qatari PM announce progress on Lebanon electricity project, reaffirm cooperation
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Salam, Qatari PM announce progress on Lebanon electricity project, reaffirm cooperation

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation, advancing a major electricity infrastructure project and supporting Lebanon's security and stability during a meeting at the Grand Serail in Beirut.

Speaking at a joint news conference, Salam thanked Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Qatari government and its people for their continued political, economic and humanitarian support for Lebanon, particularly the Lebanese army, state institutions and economic recovery efforts.

Salam announced that the two governments were close to finalizing a project to rehabilitate, develop and modernize Lebanon's electricity generation infrastructure, thanks to Qatar's support and direct involvement.

He explained that the comprehensive project would cover various energy generation sources and the infrastructure needed to support them, aiming to provide a more reliable electricity supply at a lower cost.

The initiative would follow a build-operate-transfer (BOT) model, under which Qatar would finance, implement and operate the project without requiring the Lebanese treasury to cover any upfront investment costs.

For his part, the Qatari prime minister reaffirmed his country's solidarity with the Lebanese people amid the region's difficult circumstances and expressed Qatar's commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across all sectors.

He stressed the importance of implementing U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 by all parties, securing Israel's withdrawal from all occupied positions and ensuring compliance with existing agreements.

He also said Qatar was coordinating with the United States on efforts to rebuild southern Lebanon and create conditions that would allow displaced residents to return home.

The Qatari prime minister reiterated Doha's firm support for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, security and stability.

He confirmed that Qatar would continue its efforts within the five-nation committee to strengthen Lebanon's stability and support the Lebanese army in coordination with international partners.

On economic cooperation, he announced that both countries had agreed to establish a comprehensive framework for energy cooperation, including integrated solutions and a major investment project expected to benefit Lebanon's economy and the participating Qatari entities.
 

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