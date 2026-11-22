News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
My Story
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
View search results
Enter
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi calls for full Lebanese sovereignty, stresses army's role in protecting the South
Lebanon News
22-11-2026 | 05:48
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi calls for full Lebanese sovereignty, stresses army's role in protecting the South
Maronite Patriarch Bechara al-Rahi called for Lebanon's full sovereignty and stronger support for the Lebanese army, stressing that independence must be reflected in the country's territorial integrity and national decision-making.
During his Sunday Mass sermon at the patriarchal seat in Bkerke, al-Rahi said Independence Day should serve as a reminder that sovereignty must go beyond history books and become a reality on the ground.
He called for a secure southern Lebanon, where displaced residents can return to their villages safely and with dignity, reaffirming that the region is an integral part of the country's unity and future.
Addressing continued Israeli attacks and military activity in southern Lebanon, al-Rahi stressed Lebanon's right to reclaim all its territory, protect its citizens and remain outside regional conflicts.
He emphasized that national decisions must remain independent and reflect the will of Lebanese institutions and the country's interests.
Al-Rahi also highlighted the Lebanese army's central role in safeguarding national unity and stability, describing it as the country's shield and a symbol of its strength and dignity.
He urged all Lebanese to unite behind the military, support its mission and uphold its authority.
Looking ahead to the end of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mission and its planned withdrawal, al-Rahi warned that responsibility for protecting southern Lebanon and extending state authority would increasingly fall on the Lebanese government and army.
He called for a strong military supported by public confidence and effective security, military and political arrangements along the border.
Al-Rahi concluded that Lebanon's independence depends on a unified state, constitution, army and national decision-making authority, with loyalty to Lebanon taking precedence over all other allegiances.
Lebanon News
Patriarch
al-Rahi
calls
Lebanese
sovereignty,
stresses
army's
protecting
South
Next
Rubio reaffirms US support for Lebanon's sovereignty on Independence Day
UNIFIL's exit looms: Who will fill the security vacuum in southern Lebanon?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-08
Patriarch al-Rahi calls for Lebanon's neutrality, warns against new war
Lebanon News
2026-11-08
Patriarch al-Rahi calls for Lebanon's neutrality, warns against new war
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-20
Patriarch Al-Rahi: South Lebanon is Lebanese land, not a bargaining chip
Lebanon News
2026-09-20
Patriarch Al-Rahi: South Lebanon is Lebanese land, not a bargaining chip
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-27
Patriarch al-Rahi calls for sustained dialogue, banking reform and stronger state institutions
Lebanon News
2026-09-27
Patriarch al-Rahi calls for sustained dialogue, banking reform and stronger state institutions
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-10
Defense Minister Menassa defends Lebanese Army leadership amid criticism, stresses military's national role
Lebanon News
2026-11-10
Defense Minister Menassa defends Lebanese Army leadership amid criticism, stresses military's national role
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:15
President Aoun honors late President René Moawad, reaffirms importance of sovereignty and national unity
Lebanon News
06:15
President Aoun honors late President René Moawad, reaffirms importance of sovereignty and national unity
0
Lebanon News
06:01
Rubio reaffirms US support for Lebanon's sovereignty on Independence Day
Lebanon News
06:01
Rubio reaffirms US support for Lebanon's sovereignty on Independence Day
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
UNIFIL's exit looms: Who will fill the security vacuum in southern Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
UNIFIL's exit looms: Who will fill the security vacuum in southern Lebanon?
0
Lebanon News
12:08
In Independence Day speech, Aoun demands Israeli withdrawal, end to foreign influence and exclusive state control over weapons
Lebanon News
12:08
In Independence Day speech, Aoun demands Israeli withdrawal, end to foreign influence and exclusive state control over weapons
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-07
Israeli army says it intercepted two projectiles launched from Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-06-07
Israeli army says it intercepted two projectiles launched from Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-11-21
BDL governor meets IMF officials in Washington to advance financial restructuring and deposit recovery law
Lebanon Economy
2026-11-21
BDL governor meets IMF officials in Washington to advance financial restructuring and deposit recovery law
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-08
Suspected food poisoning cases reported in schools and shelters, investigation underway
Lebanon News
2026-04-08
Suspected food poisoning cases reported in schools and shelters, investigation underway
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-20
Salam: Lebanon's independence remains incomplete without ending Israeli occupation and restoring state sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-11-20
Salam: Lebanon's independence remains incomplete without ending Israeli occupation and restoring state sovereignty
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
LBCI exclusive interview: UN Deputy Secretary-General reaffirms Resolution 1701 as framework for security in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
LBCI exclusive interview: UN Deputy Secretary-General reaffirms Resolution 1701 as framework for security in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
Waltz highlights bipartisan US support for Lebanon-Israel dialogue following Beirut meetings
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
Waltz highlights bipartisan US support for Lebanon-Israel dialogue following Beirut meetings
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official stresses importance of Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official stresses importance of Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-14
Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video
Lebanon News
2026-11-14
Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:08
In Independence Day speech, Aoun demands Israeli withdrawal, end to foreign influence and exclusive state control over weapons
Lebanon News
12:08
In Independence Day speech, Aoun demands Israeli withdrawal, end to foreign influence and exclusive state control over weapons
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
UNIFIL's exit looms: Who will fill the security vacuum in southern Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
UNIFIL's exit looms: Who will fill the security vacuum in southern Lebanon?
3
Lebanon News
09:12
Defense Minister attends Independence Day ceremony in Jouret el-Ballout as officials reaffirm support for state institutions and sovereignty
Lebanon News
09:12
Defense Minister attends Independence Day ceremony in Jouret el-Ballout as officials reaffirm support for state institutions and sovereignty
4
World News
09:53
NATO will defend every inch of Polish territory, Rutte says
World News
09:53
NATO will defend every inch of Polish territory, Rutte says
5
Middle East News
10:32
US denies Iranian account that missile damaged F-16 over Gulf
Middle East News
10:32
US denies Iranian account that missile damaged F-16 over Gulf
6
World News
09:48
COP31 president urges nations to seek compromise as talks stall
World News
09:48
COP31 president urges nations to seek compromise as talks stall
7
Lebanon News
05:48
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi calls for full Lebanese sovereignty, stresses army's role in protecting the South
Lebanon News
05:48
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi calls for full Lebanese sovereignty, stresses army's role in protecting the South
8
Lebanon News
06:15
President Aoun honors late President René Moawad, reaffirms importance of sovereignty and national unity
Lebanon News
06:15
President Aoun honors late President René Moawad, reaffirms importance of sovereignty and national unity
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More