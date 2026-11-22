Maronite Patriarch Bechara al-Rahi called for Lebanon's full sovereignty and stronger support for the Lebanese army, stressing that independence must be reflected in the country's territorial integrity and national decision-making.



During his Sunday Mass sermon at the patriarchal seat in Bkerke, al-Rahi said Independence Day should serve as a reminder that sovereignty must go beyond history books and become a reality on the ground.



He called for a secure southern Lebanon, where displaced residents can return to their villages safely and with dignity, reaffirming that the region is an integral part of the country's unity and future.



Addressing continued Israeli attacks and military activity in southern Lebanon, al-Rahi stressed Lebanon's right to reclaim all its territory, protect its citizens and remain outside regional conflicts.



He emphasized that national decisions must remain independent and reflect the will of Lebanese institutions and the country's interests.



Al-Rahi also highlighted the Lebanese army's central role in safeguarding national unity and stability, describing it as the country's shield and a symbol of its strength and dignity.



He urged all Lebanese to unite behind the military, support its mission and uphold its authority.



Looking ahead to the end of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mission and its planned withdrawal, al-Rahi warned that responsibility for protecting southern Lebanon and extending state authority would increasingly fall on the Lebanese government and army.



He called for a strong military supported by public confidence and effective security, military and political arrangements along the border.



Al-Rahi concluded that Lebanon's independence depends on a unified state, constitution, army and national decision-making authority, with loyalty to Lebanon taking precedence over all other allegiances.