Medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières has voiced outrage after an Israeli strike killed two of its staff outside a medical clinic in Gaza late on Friday.



"Our premises were clearly marked with MSF logos, and their location had been communicated to and was known by the Israeli military," it said. "We call for accountability."



Israel's military confirmed the strike but said the two MSF staff were "terrorists ⁠posing as humanitarian workers."



The strike brings the total number of MSF staff killed in Gaza to 17, the medical group said in an overnight statement.







Reuters