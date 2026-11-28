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Armed group boards cargo ship off Yemen and takes control: UKMTO
Middle East News
28-11-2026 | 05:22
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Armed group boards cargo ship off Yemen and takes control: UKMTO
Armed individuals boarded a cargo ship 64 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Balhaf at 0630 GMT and took control of the vessel, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said on Saturday, citing the ship's master.
UKMTO said authorities had been informed and advised vessels in the area to proceed with caution.
Reuters
Middle East News
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