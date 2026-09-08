Iceland summons US ambassador after Trump posts map showing island under American flag

Iceland summoned the U.S. ambassador on Monday after President Donald Trump posted an image on social media showing the island and other countries covered by the American flag, local broadcaster RUV said.



The map showed the United States, Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean covered by the U.S. flag, with the entire landmass labelled "United States of America."



Trump posted the image on his Truth Social platform without explanation.







Reuters