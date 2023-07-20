Riot Police Use Water Hoses to Disperse Protesters at Swedish Embassy in Baghdad

Iraqi riot police used on Thursday morning water hoses to disperse protesters in front of the Swedish embassy in Baghdad.



The protests came after a planned gathering in Sweden, in front of the Iraqi embassy, where an organization intended to burn a copy of the Quran, as a photographer from Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported.



According to the AFP photographer, the security forces also used batons to push the protesters away from the embassy and disperse them.



In response, the protesters threw stones at the security forces.