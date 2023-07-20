Riot Police Use Water Hoses to Disperse Protesters at Swedish Embassy in Baghdad

Middle East News
2023-07-20 | 00:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Riot Police Use Water Hoses to Disperse Protesters at Swedish Embassy in Baghdad
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Riot Police Use Water Hoses to Disperse Protesters at Swedish Embassy in Baghdad

Iraqi riot police used on Thursday morning water hoses to disperse protesters in front of the Swedish embassy in Baghdad. 

The protests came after a planned gathering in Sweden, in front of the Iraqi embassy, where an organization intended to burn a copy of the Quran, as a photographer from Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported. 

According to the AFP photographer, the security forces also used batons to push the protesters away from the embassy and disperse them. 

In response, the protesters threw stones at the security forces.

Middle East News

Sweden

Iraq

LBCI Next
Ankara and Abu Dhabi enter into contracts for $50 billion during Erdogan's visit to UAE
Iran hopes to revive tourism sector by strengthening ties with neighboring countries
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-29

Iraq denounces 'racist' Koran burning in Sweden

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-17

French Minister of Defense visits Qatar and Iraq

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-16

Iraq: First Captagon production factory was seized

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-15

Tension between the Chaldean Catholic Patriarch in Iraq and the President of the Republic

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:34

Morocco's judiciary keeps journalists Omar Radi and Suleiman Raissouni in prison

LBCI
Middle East News
03:54

Ankara and Abu Dhabi enter into contracts for $50 billion during Erdogan's visit to UAE

LBCI
Middle East News
07:43

Iran hopes to revive tourism sector by strengthening ties with neighboring countries

LBCI
World News
05:52

Washington calls on Cairo to release researcher Patrick Zaki

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-01

BRICS conference in South Africa: Deliberating membership amidst economic growth and geopolitical implications

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-19

Bou Habib urges constructive dialogue with EU on Syrian displacement

LBCI
World News
04:43

Twenty wounded in Russian bombing of the Ukrainian cities of Mykolaiv and Odessa

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:05

French Envoy's Visit Postponed as Lebanon Struggles with Presidential Vacuum and Central Bank Transition

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:49

Navigating the Dollar landscape: Lebanon's reserves and the new platform ahead

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:05

French Envoy's Visit Postponed as Lebanon Struggles with Presidential Vacuum and Central Bank Transition

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:41

Geagea calls for swift action on presidential crisis in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:35

Refugee data dispute: Syrian refugee crisis sparks dialogue with the EU

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:50

Government's Budget project under scrutiny: Quorum issues and political tensions

LBCI
Sports News
04:54

Three dead in shooting on opening day of New Zealand Women's Soccer World Championships

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Lebanese passport ranks 93rd out of 103 in the 2023 Henley Passport Index

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:02

Two depositors storm Byblos Bank branch in Sin el-Fil

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More