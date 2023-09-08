Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf discuss Syrian, Palestinian files with Jordan FM

2023-09-08 | 11:57
Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf discuss Syrian, Palestinian files with Jordan FM
Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf discuss Syrian, Palestinian files with Jordan FM

The Syrian and Palestinian files formed the core of discussions held by the US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Barbara Leaf, in talks with the Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Amman.

The discussions addressed the refugee crisis in the region, emphasizing the need for continued cooperation to resolve regional crises.
 

