Iraqi Presidency condemns 'recurrent Turkish aggression’ on Iraqi territories

The Iraqi Presidency issued a statement on Tuesday condemning the "repeated Turkish aggression" following a drone attack on the Kurdistan region of Iraq, which resulted in the death of three members of the region's counter-terrorism unit. The statement also mentioned the intention to summon the Turkish ambassador for protest.



The statement, released by the office of President Abdul Latif Rashid, stated that the Turkish ambassador in Baghdad would be summoned to deliver a protest letter addressed to the Turkish presidency. It also expressed condolences for "the martyrs of Iraq, both civilians and safe military personnel, who lost their lives due to recurrent Turkish aggression."



AFP