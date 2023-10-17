News
Al Jazeera: Israeli Health Ministry instructs hospitals to store quantities of food and medicine for four months
Middle East News
2023-10-17 | 03:08
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Al Jazeera: Israeli Health Ministry instructs hospitals to store quantities of food and medicine for four months
Al Jazeera reported that the Israeli Ministry of Health instructed hospitals to store quantities of food and medicine for a period of four months.
Middle East News
Israel
Health Ministry
Hospitals
Food
Medicine
Next
Israeli Army: Anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon toward Metula, and the army is preparing to respond
Israel prepares for prolonged war as Gaza suffers humanitarian crisis
Previous
