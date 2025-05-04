Tourism Minister welcomes UAE decision to lift travel ban on Lebanon

Tourism Minister Laura Khazen Lahoud welcomed the United Arab Emirates' decision to allow its citizens to travel to Lebanon starting May 7, following last week's visit by President Joseph Aoun to Abu Dhabi.



"This decision comes after years of a travel ban and reflects support for the efforts taken by the Lebanese government, security agencies, and vital institutions to provide high-quality tourism services and ensure the safety and comfort of visitors," Lahoud said.



She added that the move signals a renewed trust in Lebanon and paves the way for strengthening the two countries' historical ties.



Lahoud expressed hope that other Gulf Cooperation Council countries would follow the UAE's lead soon, allowing Lebanon to become once again a destination for Arab visitors and a hub for tourism and culture in the region.