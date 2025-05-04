Tourism Minister welcomes UAE decision to lift travel ban on Lebanon

Lebanon News
04-05-2025 | 09:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Tourism Minister welcomes UAE decision to lift travel ban on Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Tourism Minister welcomes UAE decision to lift travel ban on Lebanon

Tourism Minister Laura Khazen Lahoud welcomed the United Arab Emirates' decision to allow its citizens to travel to Lebanon starting May 7, following last week's visit by President Joseph Aoun to Abu Dhabi.

"This decision comes after years of a travel ban and reflects support for the efforts taken by the Lebanese government, security agencies, and vital institutions to provide high-quality tourism services and ensure the safety and comfort of visitors," Lahoud said.

She added that the move signals a renewed trust in Lebanon and paves the way for strengthening the two countries' historical ties. 

Lahoud expressed hope that other Gulf Cooperation Council countries would follow the UAE's lead soon, allowing Lebanon to become once again a destination for Arab visitors and a hub for tourism and culture in the region.
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Tourism Minister

UAE

Lift

Travel

Ban

Lebanon

LBCI Next
70 municipalities and 187 mukhtars win unopposed in Mount Lebanon
From rocket launch to arrests: How Lebanon traced attackers to Hamas network
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Lebanese Foreign Ministry welcomes UAE's decision to lift travel ban

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:54

UAE lifts travel ban on Lebanon, effective May 7

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

PM Salam hails UAE travel decision as sign of strong ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-24

Lebanon's Finance Minister to LBCI: IMF welcomes amendments on banking secrecy law

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

Prime Minister Salam hails municipal elections as a 'triumph' of democracy

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:36

Interior Minister hails 'national democratic celebration' as Mount Lebanon polls close

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:00

Breaking: Polls close in Mount Lebanon’s municipal and mukhtar elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

Mount Lebanon voter turnout hits 41.61% by 6 p.m., new figures show

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

In pictures: President Aoun tours key institutions as Mount Lebanon municipal elections get underway

LBCI
Middle East News
08:54

Israel army says missile that hit airport area was fired from Yemen

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Beirut airport sees crowding; travelers told to arrive three hours early

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:08

Voter turnout in Mount Lebanon reaches 34.42% by 4 p.m.

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Beirut airport sees crowding; travelers told to arrive three hours early

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Army Intelligence receives suspect from Hamas over rocket fire from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:24

70 municipalities and 187 mukhtars win unopposed in Mount Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

Mount Lebanon voter turnout hits 41.61% by 6 p.m., new figures show

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

In pictures: President Aoun tours key institutions as Mount Lebanon municipal elections get underway

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:54

UAE lifts travel ban on Lebanon, effective May 7

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Interior Ministry receives 360 complaints during Mount Lebanon elections, most resolved

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:45

President Aoun visits Defense Ministry operations room as municipal elections begin in Mount Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More