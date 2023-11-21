News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The World in Lebanon
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamas announces Gaza's death toll from the Israeli bombing surpasses 14,000
Middle East News
2023-11-21 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas announces Gaza's death toll from the Israeli bombing surpasses 14,000
The Hamas government announced on Tuesday that 14,128 Palestinians have been killed in the continuous Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip since the outbreak of the war on October 7.
Among the casualties documented so far are 5,840 children and 3,920 women, according to the same source.
Additionally, the bombardment has resulted in injuries to another 33,000 individuals.
AFP
Middle East News
Hamas
Gaza
Death
Toll
Israeli
Bombing
Children
Next
Hamas Health Ministry: 200 patients evacuated from Indonesian hospital in Gaza
Biden 'Believes' Imminent Agreement for the Release of Hostages Held by Hamas
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-11-15
Gaza's death toll from Israeli bombing reaches 11,500, including 4,710 children
Middle East News
2023-11-15
Gaza's death toll from Israeli bombing reaches 11,500, including 4,710 children
0
Middle East News
2023-11-14
Hamas government says death toll from Israeli bombing in Gaza hits 11,320
Middle East News
2023-11-14
Hamas government says death toll from Israeli bombing in Gaza hits 11,320
0
Middle East News
2023-11-19
Gaza's death toll from the Israeli bombing hits 13,000
Middle East News
2023-11-19
Gaza's death toll from the Israeli bombing hits 13,000
0
Middle East News
2023-11-18
Death toll from Israeli bombing in Gaza Strip hits 12,300
Middle East News
2023-11-18
Death toll from Israeli bombing in Gaza Strip hits 12,300
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:11
White House: Washington may once again classify the Houthis as a "terrorist organization"
World News
14:11
White House: Washington may once again classify the Houthis as a "terrorist organization"
0
World News
14:06
White House: Wagner Group prepares to provide "Hezbollah or Iran" with an air defense system
World News
14:06
White House: Wagner Group prepares to provide "Hezbollah or Iran" with an air defense system
0
Middle East News
13:18
Saudi Crown Prince calls on all countries to stop arms exports to Israel
Middle East News
13:18
Saudi Crown Prince calls on all countries to stop arms exports to Israel
0
Middle East News
12:25
Jordan says Israel ordered evacuation of Jordanian hospital in Gaza
Middle East News
12:25
Jordan says Israel ordered evacuation of Jordanian hospital in Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-30
FTC reportedly finalizing its biggest Amazon antitrust case yet
Variety and Tech
2023-06-30
FTC reportedly finalizing its biggest Amazon antitrust case yet
0
Middle East News
13:00
Hamas announces Gaza's death toll from the Israeli bombing surpasses 14,000
Middle East News
13:00
Hamas announces Gaza's death toll from the Israeli bombing surpasses 14,000
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-01
Gebran Bassil advocates administrative decentralization as Geagea criticizes opposition
Press Highlights
2023-10-01
Gebran Bassil advocates administrative decentralization as Geagea criticizes opposition
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-15
Israeli forces fire smoke bombs at a gathering that included a deputy in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-07-15
Israeli forces fire smoke bombs at a gathering that included a deputy in southern Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:52
Hezbollah targets Israeli military intelligence unit, inflicting casualties in response to the martyrdom of Al-Mayadeen journalists
Lebanon News
08:52
Hezbollah targets Israeli military intelligence unit, inflicting casualties in response to the martyrdom of Al-Mayadeen journalists
2
Lebanon News
05:57
Final message: Al-Mayadeen airs colleague Farah Omar's last words before Israeli strike
Lebanon News
05:57
Final message: Al-Mayadeen airs colleague Farah Omar's last words before Israeli strike
3
Press Highlights
03:39
This is the condition set by the Israeli side for de-escalation
Press Highlights
03:39
This is the condition set by the Israeli side for de-escalation
4
Lebanon News
06:30
Israeli drone targets vehicle in southern Lebanon, killing those inside
Lebanon News
06:30
Israeli drone targets vehicle in southern Lebanon, killing those inside
5
Lebanon News
05:23
Al-Mayadeen mourns correspondent Farah Omar, photographer Rabih Maamari targeted by Israel
Lebanon News
05:23
Al-Mayadeen mourns correspondent Farah Omar, photographer Rabih Maamari targeted by Israel
6
Lebanon News
06:21
Hezbollah condemns 'heinous zionist aggression' on Al-Mayadeen team
Lebanon News
06:21
Hezbollah condemns 'heinous zionist aggression' on Al-Mayadeen team
7
Lebanon News
05:09
Two journalists and a civilian killed in Israeli shelling that targeted Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:09
Two journalists and a civilian killed in Israeli shelling that targeted Southern Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
04:28
An Israeli raid hits house in Kfarkela, kills elderly woman, wounds granddaughter
Lebanon News
04:28
An Israeli raid hits house in Kfarkela, kills elderly woman, wounds granddaughter
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More