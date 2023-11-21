Hamas announces Gaza's death toll from the Israeli bombing surpasses 14,000

2023-11-21 | 13:00
Hamas announces Gaza's death toll from the Israeli bombing surpasses 14,000
Hamas announces Gaza's death toll from the Israeli bombing surpasses 14,000

The Hamas government announced on Tuesday that 14,128 Palestinians have been killed in the continuous Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip since the outbreak of the war on October 7.

Among the casualties documented so far are 5,840 children and 3,920 women, according to the same source.

Additionally, the bombardment has resulted in injuries to another 33,000 individuals.


AFP

