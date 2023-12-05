Israeli army: The death toll of Israeli soldiers rises to 80 since the start of the ground operation in Gaza

2023-12-05 | 09:35
Israeli army: The death toll of Israeli soldiers rises to 80 since the start of the ground operation in Gaza

The Israeli military revealed on Tuesday that the death toll of soldiers has risen to 80 since the start of the ground operation in the Gaza Strip.

In the past 24 hours, five soldiers were killed, bringing the total number of military casualties to 80 since the beginning of the ground operation. 


AFP

