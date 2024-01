After documenting the events of the Gaza war for over 100 days, Palestinian photographer Motaz Azaiza bid a heartfelt farewell to his friends and colleagues in Gaza as he evacuated the Strip on Tuesday.



Azaiza shared a video on Instagram, expressing gratitude and appreciation to the people of Gaza and his fellow journalists, stating, "I had to evacuate for a lot of reasons. You all know some of it but not all of it."



According to updates on his Instagram stories, Azaiza traveled to Qatar via the Qatar Emiri Air Forces. The journey marked a significant transition for the photographer, who had been on the front lines capturing the impact of the war on the people and infrastructure of Gaza.



Additionally, Azaiza expressed regret for leaving but conveyed hope for a return in the near future. He said, "I'm sorry, but hopefully soon will come back and build Gaza again."