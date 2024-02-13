OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia's decision to postpone its capacity expansion plans should not be translated to mean there is a view that demand is falling.



"First of all, I want to be clear I cannot comment on a Saudi decision... but this is in no way to be misconstrued as a view that demand is falling," Al Ghais told Reuters in an interview in Dubai on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit.



Reuters