OPEC Secretary General: Saudi Arabia's decision not linked to demand decline

2024-02-13 | 04:22
OPEC Secretary General: Saudi Arabia's decision not linked to demand decline

OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia's decision to postpone its capacity expansion plans should not be translated to mean there is a view that demand is falling.

"First of all, I want to be clear I cannot comment on a Saudi decision... but this is in no way to be misconstrued as a view that demand is falling," Al Ghais told Reuters in an interview in Dubai on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit.

